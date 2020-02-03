Opponents of Central Maine Power Co.’s planned construction of an electric corridor through western Maine say they have gathered enough valid voter signatures to put the issue to voters in November.

Say No to NECEC delivered more than 75,000 signatures to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office on Monday morning to get a referendum question on the ballot to cancel the project. Groups must gather at least 63,000 valid signatures to get a referendum question on the ballot in Maine.

With the signatures, Maine people “no longer have to sit back while unelected bureaucrats call the shots on this project,” said Tom Saviello, a former lawmaker from Wilton and coordinator of the signature drive, at a news conference in front of the State House.

People from across the state signed petitions, Saviello said. Widespread opposition to the plan is not confined to any specific geographic area, political party or demographic, he said.

“As a whole, Mainers want the opportunity to weigh in on this project, and now I’m proud to announce they will have that opportunity,” Saviello said.

The $1 billion corridor proposed by Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, would carry hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts across a 145-mile transmission line. About one-third of the new project would include cutting a 150-foot-wide corridor through undeveloped woods in western Franklin and Somerset counties.

Supporters say the project would provide clean, renewable energy to the regional power grid, create local jobs and invest in energy for Mainers through a financial package from Avangrid.

But opponents say the environmental benefits of the project have been overstated and it would devastate a region of the state that relies on its natural beauty for tourism and local lifestyle.

