Central Maine Power Co.’s political action committee spent nearly $2.2 million during the final three months of 2019, mostly for advertising in support of a transmission corridor to carry power from Quebec to Massachusetts.

The committee spent money on television and social media ads, political consultants, polling and opposition research, according to a campaign finance report filed Wednesday.

The head of the committee said the spending shows the utility’s commitment to a “fact-based discussion” of the corridor project, while a leading opposition group called the amount spent “astounding” and said it was aimed at derailing an effort force a referendum vote on the controversial corridor project.

“This feverish spending should raise serious questions because it comes at a time when CMP is seeking a rate increase that would cost Mainers nearly $47 million,” said Pete Didisheim, advocacy director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

CMP plans “a lengthy discussion” of the proposal, said Jon Breed, the political consultant who set up the political action committee, called Clean Energy Matters. CMP was the top contributor to the PAC, putting $2.4 million into the organization. Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, contributed a small amount to the group.

Most of the spending, nearly $1.8 million, went to advertising. The next largest expenditure, $183,300, was for polling and survey research. The campaign finance report covered the period from Oct. 1 to the end of the year.

The state Land Use Planning Commission voted last week to certify CMP’s $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect project as an accepted use in the areas it would be built. The commissioners focused on protected recreation areas around the Kennebec Gorge and Appalachian Trail, and CMP’s proposals to buffer the impact of its power line on them.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously in April 2019 to grant a key certificate for the corridor after determining that the economic and grid reliability benefits of CMP’s proposed transmission line outweigh harder-to-gauge impacts on scenery and outdoor recreation in the western Maine mountains.

The power line still awaits a decision from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, which is reviewing CMP’s permit application and expects to submit a draft decision within the next month. The company also needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has said it expects to issue a decision in the next few months.

Most of the proposed transmission line would only require expanding existing power line corridors, but roughly one-third would involve new construction in woodland between the Canadian border and Kennebec River.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: