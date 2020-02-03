BASEBALL

The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training.

Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros.

The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker last week as manager.

• Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons.

Gonzales is about to begin his third full season with the Mariners after arriving in 2017 via a trade from St. Louis. Gonzales gets $1 million this year in the final season of a $1.9 million, two-year deal.

• The Yankees now have more competition in the job for backup catcher, with Erik Kratz, Josh Thole and Chris Iannetta agreeing to minor league contracts.

SKIING

SHIFFRIN’S DAD: Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father,” the family posted on Shiffrin’s social media accounts.

SOCCER

MLS: After giving up several key players during a tumultuous offseason, Atlanta United announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Rossetto.

The 23-year-old Rossetto played with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil’s top division. He was acquired for an undisclosed transfer fee using targeted allocation money.

• New York Red Bulls hired Kevin Thelwell from Wolverhampton as head of sport under General Manager Marc de Grandpre.

Thelwell will have oversight on all aspects of the sporting side of the club. Denis Hamlett, the sporting director, will remain in charge of day-to-day soccer operations but will report to Thelwell.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIA: The entire board of the Russian Athletics Federation resigned as Russia faces another ban from Olympic track and field.

The federation, known as RusAF, said the board stepped down after a meeting with new Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, citing its failure to resolve Russian track’s long-running difficulties with the world governing body.

