BOYTON BEACH, Fla. – Virginia “Ginny” Marie Grondin of Bridgton, Maine, and Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on January 19, 2020, after suffering a stroke on January 11.

Born on February 8, 1940 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Philip James and Helen Virginia (Mowles) Coady, she was a graduate of Milton High School and Bentley College of Accounting. It was while she was studying accounting at Bentley that she met her future husband Leo Grondin. Their first date was a trip to Howard Johnsons for English muffins, because that was all Leo could afford. They married in a double ceremony with Ginny’s sister Betsy on May 27, 1961 at St. Mary’s Church in Milton, Massachusetts.

While living in the Boston area, they welcomed their daughters, Suzanne and Kathleen, and son, Leo Junior. A job for Leo took them to Cincinnati, Ohio, and while there, their daughters, Patricia and Michelle were born. In 1969, they moved back to New England and settled in Fryeburg, Maine.

In addition to helping Leo establish and run a successful CPA firm and raising their five children, Ginny was an example of love, faith, and service to all who knew her. There are too many examples to list them all, but we believe one of the things she was most proud of was serving as a founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fryeburg. She and Leo were part of the core group that established and built the church building. Ginny had an amazing level of faith in the spirit of God and his works. Throughout her life she was she was an active member of the parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Ginny was also involved in organizations such as Cursillo, Kairos Prison Ministry, and in the beginning of the Hospice movement in Maine. She was a long time member of the board for Bridgton Hospital.

After selling the firm in Maine, Ginny and Leo indulged in traveling the world; visiting China, Africa, Australia, Russia, Europe, and South America. In the year 2000, they purchased a second home in Palm Beach Leisureville. They immediately became active community members, with Ginny joining COPS, the Recreation Committee, The New England Club, and the Ladies Golf League. She was also an active Mah Jongg player. Every summer, they would always return to their beloved house on Highland Lake in Bridgton, and to their friends and loved ones.

Ginny was a hugger. Often when she was introduced to a person, she would say “I’m Ginny and I give hugs.” Then you would be enveloped in one of the best embraces ever. She was a woman who was always on the move, either taking Leo around town or running somewhere to help out a friend or family member. Everyone could feel her energy and love of life and love of family. She would constantly talk about her kids and grandkids, often in front of them, making them roll their eyes.

Ginny was predeceased by her parents, brother, Philip Coady Jr., sister, Marilyn Tufano, and grandson, William Peterson. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Leo, daughters, Suzanne Roberts and Kathleen Peterson, son, Leo Grondin Jr., daughters, Patricia Falls and Michelle Tyne, and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betsy Brickley, sister-in-law, Judith Coady and brother-in-law, Rosario Tufano.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday February 8, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, Florida. Another celebration of her life and her burial will take place in Bridgton, Maine, in the spring.

To leave a condolence message and view the obituary, go to the website for Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home at www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, or to a charity of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous