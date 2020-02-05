Town Planner Maureen O’Meara said in a memo to the town of Cape Elizabeth that the Eagle Scouts have been working on improvements to the Greenbelt. This year, Nick Leschey and Jake Goodwin will be working on connector trails on McCauley Road and removing Town Farm invasives, said O’Meara. Courtesy Town of Cape Elizabeth
Photos from the 2019 Eagle Scout Greenbelt project improvements in Pollack Brook East and West. “Nick Leschey will be rehabilitating and establishing a trail located on town open space created as part of the Cottage Brook neighborhood and connecting it to open space created when the McAuley Rd neighborhood was built. The project will also include the construction of 5 benches which will be installed at the connector, Pollack Brook south overlook, Pollack Brook west overlook, and Gull Crest,” said Maureen O’Meara, Town Planner. Courtesy Town of Cape Elizabeth