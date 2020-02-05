CAPE ELIZABETH – John M. Gildard, 61, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at is home.

John is survived by his wife, Janet Gildard; his three sons, Jason and his wife Erika, Patrick and Francis; his three grandchildren, Leira, River and Nyota; his sister, Michelle, a brother, Wendell; and many nieces and nephews.

John worked at Alewive’s Brook Farm where he traveled for farmer’s markets and cultivated many business and friend relationships alike. John also played softball his whole adult life and remained a coach/player of an over 50 softball team. A major sports fan, John enjoyed traveling to games with his sons and had sports on the TV 24/7 at home.

We all noticed a real change in him when his grandchildren arrived. John and his grandson were best friends and did everything together, such as trips to the fairs for rides, seeing the animals, and checking out trucks. Whether it was a quick trip to the track to see the horses and place a bet, to digging holes in the back yard, John enjoyed River’s company no matter their destination. In the most recent weeks, as long as his grandson got his bubble gum, then the day could continue. This was heart warming for all to see. The small things; that’s what people remember.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To view John’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit

www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous