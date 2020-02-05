Community meal – Thursday, Feb. 6, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.
Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: No, Rev. Graham, the evidence of our vanishing ‘moral decency’ isn’t what you think it is
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Feb. 6
-
Northern Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Cumberland
-
Business
The Wrap: Baking is all the rage
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: Feb. 5