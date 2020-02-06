NEW HIRES

Harper Lee Collins returns to RE/MAX Shoreline as an associate broker in its Falmouth office.

PROMOTIONS

Melissa Cilley was named executive director of Apex Youth Connection.

Cilley spent the past year as interim executive and strategic consultant. She brings 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, including eight years as executive director of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

RE/MAX Shoreline announced Nick Guerrette has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation.

Guerrette, of Falmouth, has a background in social work and counseling.

The Edison Electric Institute recognized Central Maine Power Co. with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award.”

CMP received the award for its efforts to restore power after a nor’easter hit Maine.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Mark Prevost joined the board of directors for SeniorsPlus.

Prevost, of Auburn, is the director of resident services at Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn, where he has worked for the past 22 years.

Dr. Mark Green was recently elected to the board of directors for Friends of Casco Bay.

Dr. Green, of Peaks Island, is a teacher, research scientist and oyster farmer. He is a professor of natural sciences at St. Joseph’s College.

