U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is endorsing Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet for president, an underdog candidate who is not on the ballot for the Democratic primary in Maine.

“While many candidates blame the current president for our broken politics, Michael Bennet honestly identifies the challenges facing our democracy as decades old and going nowhere unless we commit to revitalize the good in our democracy and reform the worst,” Golden said in a statement Thursday.

The endorsement was first reported by Politico.

Golden, a first-term congressman who is also up for election this fall, said in the statement he is supporting Bennet because he is “committed to fighting corruption and putting an end to an era dominated by big money in politics.”

“Most importantly, after years of divisive leadership from Washington, Michael Bennet is committed to leading this country by example toward a more unified and thoughtful future,” he said.

Presidential candidates in Maine were required to submit at least 2,000 signatures of registered voters who are enrolled in their party to the Secretary of State by Dec. 23 in order to appear on the March primary ballot. Bennet is not among the 12 candidates who qualified.

In a tweet Thursday, he thanked Golden for the support saying, “Grateful to have the endorsement of (Golden) — a frontline House member who knows what it takes to win in an Obama-Trump district.”

Grateful to have the endorsement of @golden4congress—a frontline House member who knows what it takes to win in an Obama-Trump district. https://t.co/WDoxzxdBCH — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) February 6, 2020

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: