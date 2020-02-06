BATH — Following months of rabid animal attacks in the southern Midcoast, Bath officials voted unanimously to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set wildlife traps in the southern end of the city to help cull the spread of rabies.

The trapping process, which will take $26,611 out of the city council’s contingency budget, will take place over a 10-day period before the end of February.

“The USDA cannot guarantee this is going to reduce rabies,” said Peter Owen, Bath’s city manager. “What we’re looking at doing is reducing the population of rabies-carrying animals with the idea that it will reduce the probability of interaction with the public.”

The traps themselves will not be lethal or harm the animal, but every animal caught in the traps will be euthanized. This is because it is impossible to confirm whether an animal has rabies while it is alive because brain tissue is tested for the virus.

An animal can be rabid without showing symptoms. Once an animal starts displaying symptoms, it will die within ten days, according to Rachel Keefe, a state epidemiologist.

“It’s an extreme measure…but clearly from the numbers we’re faced with some extreme events. With that we feel the obligation to bring something forward that is extreme,” said Owen.

While the plan isn’t a guaranteed solution to rabies, Councilor Phyllis Bailey said she’s glad the city is taking action and seeking answers.

“This is long overdue,” said Councilor Jennifer DeChant. “We have all been very worried, regardless of where we live in the city, about this condition that continues to increase.”

The push to complete the trapping process before the end of the month is connected to the foxes’ breeding season, according to Shevenell Webb, furbearer and small mammal biologist at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“We’re in the breeding season for foxes, and in about two months’ time they’ll have pups and the pups will be dependent on their parents,” said Webb. “We want to be humane about this. We don’t want to take parents away from their pups.”

At least 10 people have been attacked by foxes in the past 13 months. Most of the attacks happened in Bath but there have been three fox attacks in West Bath already this year.

In 2019 alone, Mid Coast Hospital treated 43 people for rabies exposure.

State wildlife biologist Scott Lindsay stated earlier this month that the spread of rabies among mammals active in the winter would drop. Foxes do not hibernate but their activity decreases.

The latest fox attack was in a small fishing community near Sebasco Harbor in Phippsburg. A fox bit a 27-year-old woman who was walking to her car on Bakers Wharf Road, according to Cpl. Aaron Skolfield of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. He said she went to the hospital for treatment.

Webb attributed the continued rabies cases to the mild winter the Midcoast has experienced. Rabies clusters are all related to animal populations. A higher animal population poses a higher risk of disease and the spread of disease. It is difficult to trap foxes in an urban area like Bath and they have few predators.

“I think what we’re finding in the Bath-Brunswick area is they have a high population of people and a high population of wildlife,” she said, which results in more interaction between the two.

Oral rabies vaccinations have also been considered but are expensive and wouldn’t be effective in an urban area like Bath, Webb said. The USDA airdrops fishmeal baits carrying raccoon rabies vaccinations in northern Maine to keep rabies from spreading further north. It’s a multi-year, multi-million dollar project that still only results in about one-third of animals in the program area with immunity to rabies.

Rabies is transmitted primarily through bites and exposure to saliva or spinal fluid from an infected animal. It infects the nervous system of mammals, making the infected animal unusually aggressive. Vaccines are 100 percent effective in combating the disease in humans. Rabies is fatal if left untreated.

State wildlife experts have urged people to take measures to protect themselves, such as keeping an eye out for animals acting strangely, carrying a stick or pepper spray, and not leaving out food that could attract the animals.

The city will hold a public meeting with USDA officials for residents to ask questions about the trapping process. The date of the meeting has not yet been set.

