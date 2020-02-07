DAMARISCOTTA — “In Search of Mozart,” the biography and second film in the critically acclaimed series “Great Composers,” is coming to Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Considered one of the more popular Mozart documentaries of all time, this film was produced in 2006 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Mozart’s birth (Jan. 27, 1756), and features the world’s leading orchestras, opera houses and musicians. Leaving out dramatic and visual re-enactments, this detective story takes audiences through a 25,000-mile journey, along every route Mozart followed, to at last discover the heart of genius.

Written and directed by award-winning British filmmaker Phil Grabsky, “In Search of Mozart” follows the young Austrian composer as he struggles to make a living among the aristocracy of 18th century Europe. Tracing his life through his music and extensive correspondence, this film features over 80 of Mozart’s works in chronological order, revealing parallels between his music and his experiences, all while letting the music take center stage. With analysis from musicologists and experts, a new impression of the composer emerges, dispelling many common myths about Mozart’s genius, health, relationships, death and character.

With narration by Juliet Stevenson and the voice of Mozart provided by Sam West, “In Search of Mozart” features interviews and performances with over 70 exponents of Mozart’s music, including Renée Fleming, Láng Lang, and Louis Langrée, and live performances from the Vienna Philharmonic, the Salzburg Camerata, the Netherlands Opera and more.

“In Search of Mozart,” as well as the last two documentaries in the “Great Composers” series (“In Search of Chopin,” coming March 7, and “In Search of Haydn,” coming Saturday April 25), were created for the big screen by Seventh Art Productions — one of the UK’s leading independent producers of documentaries on art, history, social issues and classical music.

“In Search of Mozart,” plays at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, sold at the door prior to the showing, are $15 for adults, $13 for theater members, and $5 for kids 18 and under.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: