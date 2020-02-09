BRUNSWICK — It’s not old hat yet, and Winslow track and field coach Ken Nadeau hopes it stays that way.

The Black Raiders, led by athlete of the meet honoree Carly Warn, won their third straight Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B indoor track and field championship and fourth overall on Saturday at Bowdoin College. The Raiders held off Cony and secured the crown in the 4 × 200-meter relay, the final track event of the afternoon.

“I’d like to hope the fun continues,” Nadeau said. “Cony is a really good team. There were a lot of other good teams, too, that had girls in lots of good spots. The fact we can come out and compete at a high level year after year is just a testament to their hard work and their commitment to the team and the school.”

Winslow outscored Cony, which dropped down from Class A this season, 83-78. Winslow junior Olivia Tiner’s win in the 2-mile helped close the early-meet gap on the Rams.

Also in Class B, the Morse boys earned three individual wins to finish in sixth-place overall. Aidan Pryor won both the 800 and 1-mile runs, while William Carrolton continued his dominance in the shot put by taking home the top spot.

The Class A boys conference championship went to Brunswick in convincing fashion over Mt. Ararat and Lewiston, while Lewiston topped Mt. Ararat and rival Edward Little for the girls Class A title. Belfast held off a late push from Leavitt to win the Class B boys championship.

The Brunswick boys were led by the two-man tandem of Will Shaughnessy and Mitchell Lienert, each of whom won a pair of events en route to the Class A team title. Shaughnessey won the 800 and the mile and finished second in the two-mile, while Lienert was victorious in both the 200 and the 400 and finished runner-up in the 55 dash.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria won the 2-mile run for Mt. Ararat, while the Brunswick boys cruised the the win in the 4 x 800 relay. Berry-Gaviria was second in the 1-mile to Shaughnessy and third in the 800.

The Dragon seniors were named co-athletes of the meet.

“On paper we were expected to score well, but we knew we had to hold our seeds in order to secure the championship,” said Brunswick coach Dan Dearing. “Our middle distance and distance runners really stepped up big. They were all challenged to run three events, and that put us over the top.

“When you look at guys who are coming in seeded to win and holding on to that, that’s not easy to do. (Shaughnessy and Lienert), that’s two guys who scored 56 points between them which is incredible.”

The Dragons also took the top spot in the 4 × 800 relay and the high jump, thanks to senior Sam Cenescar’s leap of 6-06.

The Lewiston girls scored 108 points to Mt. Ararat’s 101.50. Katie Lynch took the top spot for the Eagles in the 400.

For Brunswick, Maddie Wayne was top in the girls 800, while Kaeden Green captured the gold in the 200 and in the triple jump.

