Rep. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, and Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harspwell, will hold public office hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Wild Oats in Brunswick.

“The legislators look forward to discussing what they hope to accomplish for the session and hearing from constituents about the issues that are important to them locally and at the state level,” states a news release. “All are encouraged to attend.”

