Rep. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, and Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harspwell, will hold public office hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Wild Oats in Brunswick.
“The legislators look forward to discussing what they hope to accomplish for the session and hearing from constituents about the issues that are important to them locally and at the state level,” states a news release. “All are encouraged to attend.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Bruins
NHL-worst Red Wings beat NHL-best Bruins
-
Sports
Jon Jones retains his UFC title in disputed decision
-
Times Record
Midcoast law firm adds immigration attorney
-
Times Record
Helen Watts joins Criterium Engineers as senior structural engineer
-
Times Record
Freeport’s Biberstein to run for Maine House