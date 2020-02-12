CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is seeking artists for its annual juried wet paint auction Paint for Preservation. Artists chosen to participate will be asked to paint plein air scenes at designated public and private locations chosen to highlight the town’s natural beauty.

Painting will take place June 26-28, with the auction scheduled for June 28. The event attracts about 400 people each year, with auction proceeds split between the artists and the land trust.

Those interested are asked to submit three digital images of original plein-air paintings in any medium for consideration no later than March 13 to [email protected]. Go online to capelandtrust.org for further details.

