SOUTH PORTLAND — Proceeds from a Maine Mariners Checking for Charity hockey game on Saturday, March 14 will benefit the South Portland Professional Firefighters L1476. Face-off is at 6 p.m., when the Mariners will take on the Worcester Railers. Call 761-6725 for more information and to order tickets.
