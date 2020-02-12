SOUTH PORTLAND — Proceeds from a Maine Mariners Checking for Charity hockey game on Saturday, March 14 will benefit the South Portland Professional Firefighters L1476. Face-off is at 6 p.m., when the Mariners will take on the Worcester Railers. Call 761-6725 for more information and to order tickets.

