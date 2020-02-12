SOUTH PORTLAND — As the city prepares to revaluate all real estate property values for 2020, the Assessor’s Office is asking property owners to review their information on the assessor’s database and to correct any errors or omissions.

Go online to gis.vgsi.com/southportlandme and then choose the “Enter Online Database” option. Residents can search for their property by address, the owner’s name, or the assessor’s map and lot number. Property owners should review both the “Building Attributes” and the “Building Layout” sections. Those who don’t have internet access can stop by the Assessor’s Office to review their property card. Contact the office at [email protected] or 767-7604 with questions or for assistance with discrepancies.

