Bicycle Coalition of Maine hires S. Portland woman to lead nonprofit

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced it has hired a new executive director, following a national search.

Jean Sideris will take the reins at the nonprofit on Feb. 25. Sideris, an ardent bicycle commuter and road-rider from South Portland, most recently served as the deputy director of campaigns in the climate and energy program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, where she worked for the last 15 years.

“The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is an effective and critical advocate for pedestrians and people on bikes, seeking practical solutions to making our streets and pathways safer for all users,” Sideris said. “I’m honored to join the BCM, build on the great work of the organization and team with bicycle and pedestrian advocates in communities across the state.”

Portland Chamber announces award-winners

The Portland Regional Chamber’s Champion Award was given to the creators of one of the nation’s top integrated healthcare delivery networks at Imagine Portland, which was held Jan. 29 at Brick South at Thompson’s Point.

William L. Caron Jr., chief executive officer of MaineHealth, and Richard W. Petersen, president of MaineHealth and chief executive officer of Maine Medical Center, were both presented with the award.

Other honorees included Dana Totman, president and CEO of Avesta Housing, who was the Catalyst Award winner for being a steadfast advocate for the development of healthy, sustainable communities and affordable housing options.

The Collaborator Award winner was Portland Adult Education, recognized for building alliances and partnerships that address economic challenges, while Paula Mahony, president and marketing strategist of [email protected], Inc. was honored with the Visionary Volunteer Award.

The Nonprofit-of-the-Year was decided through live voting at the event, with PSL Services/STRIVE winning the $5,000 award.

In the house

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced that it achieved record sales in 2019. The company reported annual property sales of $517 million, as well as a record number of transactions, totaling 861.

The Tru Brit Realty Group of Saxby, Meek & Coward at Keller Williams Realty saw total sales last year surpass $150 million since the group was formed in 2013.

Giving back

St. Peter Parish in Portland raised over $18,000 at a fundraising event on Jan. 18 to benefit the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, both in Portland.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution recently donated $500 to LymeTV, a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to educating the community about Lyme and other tick-borne infectious diseases.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Berry Talbot Royer, an accounting firm located in Falmouth, announced that Hadje Esmiller has joined the firm as its director of audit and assurance services.

Aurora Financial Group of Portland, added Shelly White of Durham to its staff. White previously held financial positions in Portland medical institutions.

RE/MAX Shoreline recently welcomed Steven Scott of Portland to the Portland office.

