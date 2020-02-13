The first person from Maine to be tested for the potentially deadly coronavirus does not have the disease that has killed more than 1,300 people in China.

Robert Long, spokesman for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced Thursday that test results for the individual came back negative.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the test and informed the Maine CDC of the results. No other person from Maine has met the criteria to be tested.

Long said the 2019 novel coronavirus is the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness that was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Signs and symptoms are similar to the flu and include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

To date, the U.S. CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in six states. Individuals from 41 states and U.S. territories have been tested. The vast majority of cases in the U.S. have been negative, and no deaths have been reported in this country.

