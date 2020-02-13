Age Friendly Saco held a work day this past Saturday bringing together Saco seniors and Thornton Academy student volunteers from the Interact Club to make window inserts that help keep out drafts in cold weather. Coordinated with Habitat for Humanity York County, these inserts will make their way to the homes of low-income, York County seniors as part of the Keep York County Warm! program.

This is the sixth time Age Friendly Saco, Thornton Academy, and Habitat for Humanity have partnered for this event and they built 30 inserts. The inserts will be installed in homes throughout York County.

