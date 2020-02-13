AUGUSTA — The number of reported cases of hepatitis A in Maine climbed by dozens last year, public health authorities said Thursday.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said reported cases of the disease rose from nine in 2018 to 45 last year. A dozen of those cases were linked to a food-borne outbreak in Aroostook County during the summer. Kennebec County also accounted for 12 cases and six were in York County.
The primary means of transmission of the virus in the U.S. is person-to-person, Maine CDC said. Thirty states in the U.S., including neighboring New Hampshire and Vermont, have reported outbreaks of hepatitis A. Maine CDC said the outbreaks are primarily among people who use drugs or are experiencing homelessness.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
Maine Events: Bicentennial celebrations are scheduled throughout 2020
-
Nation & World
Japan reports 1st death from virus, 44 more cases on cruise ship
-
Health
Maine saw dozens more hepatitis A cases in 2019
-
Business
Wex revenue hit record $1.72 billion in 2019
-
Nation & World
Former White House chief of staff Kelly criticizes Trump on litany of issues
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.