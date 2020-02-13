AUBURN – Evelyn, 82, passed peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 3, 2020, after suffering from a long illness.

She was born March 11, 1937 to Lillian May Smith and William Golding.

She worked for years as a CNA for Freeport Convalescent Center, Mere Point Nursing Home, and Yarmouth Nursing Home. She loved her job and was wonderful to her clients.

Every neighborhood child or teenager called her “Ma”. There was always extras visiting her five children. She loved the outdoors and belonged to the Maine Audobon Society. Her favorite pastime was playing poker which she was very good at.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Merlene Britton LaRose, a son, Bernard Hart Jr. and his wife Brenda Davis.

She is survived by a brother, John Golding, two sisters, Dorothy Litchfield and Wilma Ryder; two daughters, Paula and husband Norman Crochere of Pownal, Rosa Leigh Brawn of Auburn, her son, John and wife Ann Hart of Freeport; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church in Pownal Center.

A special thanks to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

