Feb. 13, 2019: The town of Skowhegan and the Main Street Skowhegan organization receive confirmation from Guinness World Records that their community set the world record for moose calling on June 9, 2018.
On that date, registered Maine guide Robert Lambert led 1,054 people in a thunderous moose call that lasted 30 seconds during the Skowhegan Moose Festival at the state fairgrounds.
There is no record of an actual moose responding to the call in any way.
Attended by about 6,000 people, the moose festival also was the setting of the state’s annual moose hunting permit lottery. Organizers drew 3,500 names of prospective hunters.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Traffic, safety discussed at DOT session on proposed OOB project
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Chenette announces bid for third Senate term
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford lawmaker sponsors career technical education bill
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
State road work, transit projects, announced
-
Kennebunk Post
Why don’t we do it in the road
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.