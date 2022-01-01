Press Herald

BICENTENNIAL
In 19th century, Maine’s statehood became inevitable
In this bicentennial year, a series of ambitious events highlights history and identity as the state celebrates its 200th birthday.
The Portland 2020 photography exhibit will be shown through April 4.
Throughout its history, immigrants have always refreshed and reinvigorated the economy and culture of Maine.
The state's bicentennial celebration is a good time to take stock and plan for the future.
Gov. Janet Mills visits Portland and 3 other communities via helicopter to launch a 15-month celebration of Maine's bicentennial.
Every attempt over the previous 30 years to separate from Massachusetts had failed until July 26, 1819 – 200 years ago this week.
Cultural organizations are putting together events, exhibits and other programs to mark the state's bicentennial.
This date in Maine history