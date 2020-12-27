Dec. 27, 2005: The Nature Conservancy announces it has bought nearly 10,000 acres of forested land in Hancock County for $2.2 million and that it plans to preserve the property.

The purchase is emblematic of many other land preservation steps taken by various organizations in this period.

The Nature Conservancy land, called the Spring River block, is next to state-owned conservation property northeast of Ellsworth.

“We plan to manage a great deal of it as though it is an ecological reserve,” Nature Conservancy spokesman Bruce Kidman tells the Portland Press Herald.

Former owner H.C. Haynes Inc. gave the conservation group a two-year purchase option and reduced, and in some cases eliminated, its tree-cutting plans.

The agency completed several smaller land deals earlier during the same year, including a 1,400-acre conservation easement on Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton and smaller parcels in York’s Mount Agamenticus area.

