BATH — Stand-up comic Johnny Ater and friends perform Saturday at Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Ater, a lifelong Mainer, offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life on stage for all to meet. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes and himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face,” which he contorts in surprising ways. Ater, who embraces his “uncool” persona, has been performing in Maine since 2003.

Ater will be joined by fellow Maine comedians Colby Bradshaw of Yarmouth and Julie Poulin of Monmouth. Other upcoming winter shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include a production of Noel Coward’s classic comic play “Blithe Spirit, “opening on Feb. 28 and running through March 8, and a St. Patricks’ Day-themed improv comedy show with the Doppelbloopers on March 13.

Tickets for Johnny Ater and Friends in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets for this show, and all shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center can be purchased at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

