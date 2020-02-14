349 Stevens Ave., Portland — $494,900

Prices on multi-units prove Portland values are operating in a different tier than other Maine cities. This week, during a low inventory season, 2-units were the only multi-families under $500,000. There’s cheaper, but this Deering Center home gets a price boost for having 2- and 3- bedroom apartments and a fenced in yard. Click here to see the full listing.

5 Glenwood St., Augusta — $125,000

Located near the Kennebec River Trail and within walking distance to Water St. businesses, this home’s units are both 2-bedrooms. One of the current tenants has lived there for over 10 years. It has an expansive back yard and deck as well as a newly installed Pensotti furnace and roof and window updates. Click here to see the full listing.

119 S. Maine St., Auburn — $165,000

The units in this 1920 home are both 3-bedrooms with fresh paint, recently refinished hardwood, and newer laminate flooring and carpet. The first-floor apartment just got a countertop and cabinet replacement and has 1 full and 1 half bath. Bonus: 2-car garage and an attic for storage. Situated in the quiet New Auburn neighborhood. Click here to see the full listing.

