8 Williams Ct., Bath — $349,000

Antique waterfront property in a hot zip code under $350K?! This 1850 Federal-style home sits on 1.29 acres with 180 feet of frontage on Winnegance Creek. Still a work-in-progress, but heading in a nice, clean direction: open-concept kitchen, east-facing second floor master suite with cathedral ceilings and exposed beams. Includes two outbuildings. Click here to see the full listing.

235 Pleasant Ave., Portland (Peaks Island) — $349,000

Oak Cottage was built in the 19th century and has a history as a guest house and church. Situated on a 1-acre lot near the TEIA, the main house has 4 beds and 3 baths on the second floor, with bonus space on the third. A newer ranch style annex is included. Dated systems and materials have been removed and the seller is open to collaboration. Click here to see the full listing.

17 Granite St., Biddeford — $159,900

Another fixer-upper in an up-and-comer town. This 4 bed, 2 bath home needs an interior resuscitation but has someone ever bought a new home and not at least had an immediate need to paint? The location is ideal: set on the triangular corner of Granite and Oak, it’s just a 10-minute walk to downtown Biddeford and all of its delicious restaurants. Click here to see the full listing.

