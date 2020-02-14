AUGUSTA — The Class A North tournament’s first game produced its first upset.

Led by 29 points from sophomore Jaycie Christopher, No. 6 Skowhegan pulled away to a 57-40 quarterfinal win Friday over No. 3 Messalonskee at the Augusta Civic Center. Skowhegan will meet No. 2 Gardiner in next week’s regional semifinals.

Emma Duffy added 17 points for Skowhegan (10-9), which avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Messalonskee (13-6).

For Messalonskee, 1,000-point scorer Gabrielle Wener scored 16 points in the final game of her high school career.

GARDINER 58, MEDOMAK VALLEY 30: Bailey Poore scored 13 points, Lizzy Gruber added 12 and the second-seeded Tigers (16-3) rolled to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Panthers (6-13).

Gardiner was in control from the start, taking a 13-2 lead into the second quarter and a 29-12 advantage into halftime.

Alyssa Creamer and Sadie Cohen scored nine points apiece for the Panthers.

PRESQUE ISLE 53, WINSLOW 46: Faith Sjoberg scored 17 points, and the third-seeded Wildcats (16-3) held off the sixth-seeded Raiders (14-6) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Annalise Jandreau chipped in with 12 points. Maggie Castonguay added 10.

Silver Clukey and Bodhi Littlefield got 14 points apiece for Winslow.

WATERVILLE 65, ELLSWORTH 32: Sadie Garling hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help push the second-seeded Panthers (18-1) past the seventh-seeded Eagles (11-9) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Madeleine Martin chipped in with 15 points for Waterville, which advances to play Presque Isle at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Trinity Montigny led Ellsworth with 15 points.

