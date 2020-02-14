Scarborough student nominated to US Naval Academy

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Lucas N. Wright of Scarborough has accepted an offer to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Pingree nominated Wright to the Academy in December.

“I want to attend the Naval Academy because I realize that it will make me the best leader possible to serve my nation,” Wright wrote in his letter requesting a nomination. “I have dedicated my time and effort to serving others, whether it is through the Sea Cadets, police department, or the hundreds of hours of community service. I know the sacrifice it takes and I am willing to sacrifice for others and for this nation.”

Lucas, who is the son of John Wright and Kimberly Marshall, is a senior at Scarborough High School.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress.

Holy Cross students come through for charity

In a friendly competition held at Holy Cross School in South Portland, the real winner was Make-A-Wish Maine.

During Maine Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, all grades at Holy Cross squared off in a penny competition for charity. Students in each classroom placed pennies in their classroom jar. The pupils then deposited silver change and dollar bills in other classrooms that were subtracted from the total of the other classrooms.

On Feb. 11, Holy Cross representatives presented Samantha Elliott of Make-A-Wish Maine, which grants the wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness, with a check for $1,800, the proceeds from the penny competition.

Holy Cross is the cluster school of St. Maximilian Kolbe in Scarborough, along with St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland and St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth. Maine Catholic Schools Week annually celebrates the mission of Catholic schools to evangelize students by nourishing faith and encouraging academic excellence. In addition to Make-A-Wish Maine, other organizations that benefitted from service projects at Maine Catholic schools during the week were the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard, the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services, the St. Louis Child Development Center, the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Ronald McDonald Houses and Camp Waban.

