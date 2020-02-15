Can we retrofit our school buses with seat belts, paid for by private funds? We need a citizens’ initiative to check the legality, get quotes, solicit funds and coordinate with school departments.
If Maine doesn’t join the national movement in other states for seat belts in school buses, perhaps our residents will. It’s not fair for us to ride in our seat-belted and air-bagged cars while our children could be tossed around like rag dolls in a school bus accident.
Peter A. Ferrante
Portland
