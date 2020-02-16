MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Bowdoin completed its women’s basketball regular season with an 83-50 NESCAC win Sunday over Wesleyan.

Sela Kay scored 25 points for the Polar Bears (22-2, 8-2), who dominated the Cardinal (14-10, 4-6).

Samantha Roy added 17 points, seven assists and four steals, and Maddie Hasson scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, going 6 for 6 from the field.

Bowdoin will play Hamilton in the NESCAC quarterfinals on Saturday.

Marina Petruzzi led the Cardinal with 16 points. Maddie Clark had 14 and Caleigh Ryan added seven.

(3) OREGON 93, SOUTHERN CAL 67: Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 to help the Ducks (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12 rout the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) at Los Angeles.

GEORGIA TECH 65, (4) N.C. STATE 61: Francesca Pan scored 13 of her 30 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter and the Yellow Jackets (17-9, 8-7 ACC) built a double-digit lead and withstood a late rally to stun the Wolfpack (22-3, 11-3) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

(5) UCONN 67, SOUTH FLORIDA 47: Megan Walker scored 21 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 20 to help the Huskies (21-3, 11-0) shrug off a slow start to beat the Bulls (15-10, 7-4) at Tampa, Florida, to remain unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference.

(18) KENTUCKY 73, (6) MISSISSIPPI ST. 62: Rhyne Howard scored 26 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the host Wildcats (19-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) to a win over the Bulldogs (22-4, 10-2).

(8) STANFORD 69, COLORADO 66: Junior Kiana Williams hit a tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer to give the visiting Cardinal (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12) a win over the Buffaloes (15-10, 4-10 Pac-12).

(9) LOUISVILLE 82, NOTRE DAME 49: Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead the host Cardinals (23-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the Irish (10-16, 5-9).

(10) MARYLAND 106, PENN STATE 69: Stephanie Jones scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the visiting Terrapins (22-4, 13-2 Big Ten Conference) win their 11th straight. The Nittany Lions (7-19, 1-14) have lost 11 straight.

(12) ARIZONA 72, WASHINGTON STATE 57: Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and the host Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) beat the Cougars (11-15, 4-10).

(13) DEPAUL 97, XAVIER 65: Lexi Held scored 26 points as the Blue Demons (24-3, 14-1 Big East) won their fifth straight, topping the Musketeers (2-23, 1-13) at Chicago.

DUKE 66, (14) FLORIDA STATE 64: Haley Gorecki scored 21 points, including two free throws with 3.5 seconds left, and the Blue Devils (15-10, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth straight, beating the Seminoles (20-5, 9-5) at Durham, North Carolina.

(16) TEXAS A&M 73, (25) TENNESSEE 71: Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 37 points in her first start since returning from an ankle injury as the visiting Aggies (20-5, 8-4 SEC) handed the Lady Vols (17-8, 7-5) their fourth straight loss.

(17) IOWA 97, WISCONSIN 71: Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points and the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten Conference) ran their winning streak at home to 34 by beating the Badgers (11-15, 3-12).

(19) NORTHWESTERN 60, NEBRASKA 56: Veronica Burton scored 21 points and the Wildcats (22-3, 12-2 Big Ten) scored the last nine points of the game to pull out a win over the visiting Cornhuskers (16-10, 6-9).

OHIO STATE 80, (20) INDIANA 76: Madison Greene scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the visiting Buckeyes (16-9, 9-5 Big Ten) rally to beat the Hoosiers (20-7, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), who were trying to end a 13-game skid against the Buckeyes.

Gorham grad Mackenzie Holmes played 15 minutes and scored seven points for Indiana. She had one rebound.

(22) ARIZONA STATE 72, WASHINGTON 68: Reili Richardson scored 17 points and became Arizona State’s all-time assists leader as the Sun Devils (18-8, 8-6 Pac-12) held off Washington the visiting Huskies (12-13, 3-11).

(23) ARKANSAS 108, MISSISSIPPI 64: Alexis Tolefree scored 19 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 18 as the visiting Razorbacks (20-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) crushed the Rebels (7-18, 0-12).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALBANY 66, MAINE 60: Ahmad Clark had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Great Danes (14-12, 7-4 America East) edged the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9) at Bangor.

Trey Hutcheson added 11 points and Anontio Rizzuto and Cameron Healy had eight points apiece. Romani Hansen chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Sergio El Darwich led Maine with 18 points and seven assists. Andrew Fleming, Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish and Nedeljko Prijovic each added 10 points. Fleming also grabbed seven rebounds.

WESLEYAN 65, BOWDOIN 59: Sam Peek scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cardinal (14-10, 3-7 NESCAC) downed the Polar Bears (8-16, 3-7) in Bowdoin’s season finale at Brunswick.

Jordan James had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Antone Walker added 10 points and eight rebounds.

David Reynolds paced the Polar Bears with 25 points and six rebounds. Xander Werkman and Morgan Edwards added nine points apiece, and Taiga Kagitomi had eight points and seven rebounds.

(4) SAN DIEGO STATE 72, BOISE STATE 55: Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Yanni Wetzell added 14 and the Aztecs (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West Conference) topped the host Broncos (17-10, 9-6).

(15) VILLANOVA 76, TEMPLE 56: Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead the visiting Wildcats (19-6) over the Owls (13-12).

(21) IOWA 58, MINNESOTA 55: Luka Garza scored 24 points, Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and the visiting Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) beat the Gophers (12-12, 6-8).

BASEBALL

WINTHROP 13, MAINE 4: Joe McNamara and Andrew Jenner each went 2 for 5 with two RBI as the Eagles (3-0) beat the Black Bears (0-3) at Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Garrett Gainey earned his first win of the season, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four in two innings. The Eagles scored five runs in the second inning and seven in the third.

The Black Bears had four hits, two from Hernen Sardinas. Joe Barmanti had a two-run double in the first inning to give Maine an early lead. Peter Kemble was the loser, allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits in two innings.

