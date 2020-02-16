TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat Middle School students got a surprise Friday while gathered in the school’s Orion Performing Arts Center during the school’s first Celebration Day.
Principal Josh Ottow recognized student achievements during an assembly before a group of sixth-grade teachers took the stage lip-syncing and dancing to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. About 600 students cheered as teachers from each grade performed songs like “Tell Me What You Want” by Spice Girls and “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher.
The rest of the day students got to participate in activity sessions ranging from cooking classes like Whoopie Pie making to Japanese calligraphy to drone programming.
Assistant Principal Megan Hayes Teague said the school has a group of teachers who research and are focused on adolescent behavior, student relationships and school climate. The group organizes many events but Fridays’ event was the largest yet.
“We look at relationships as being the core of our school,” Teague said. “Adolescence is a tricky time. We know that and we know that the bond that they form with the adults in the building is really paramount to the learning they’re going to do whether it’s social learning or academic learning.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Topsham teachers surprise students with lip-sync battle
-
Times Record
Topsham teachers surprise students with lip-sync battle
-
Times Record
Adult prom aids Bath families left homeless from fire
-
Times Record
‘I want that story:’ Brunswick woman seeking answers after ring turns up in Finland nearly 50 years after she lost it
-
Sports
Tacko Fall has big presence at NBA All-Star weekend