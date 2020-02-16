No one has been arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man in the parking lot of the Scarborough Walmart Friday night, according to Maine State Police.

The man wounded in the shooting, Ryan Townsend, 24, of Saco, underwent surgery Sunday morning at Maine Medical Center in Portland, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Before that, Townsend had been listed in critical condition, McCausland said.

Contacted Sunday night, McCausland said he did not know if the surgery was successful or what Townsend’s condition was. A spokeswoman for the hospital said she had no information on a patient by Townsend’s name.

One witness told News Center Maine that a man and a woman were loading groceries into a white pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Friday when a man walked up and shot at them.

Lt. Mark Holmquist of the state police told reporters Friday night that the three people involved in the shooting knew one another. He said the pickup truck belonged to the person who shot Townsend. Tyler Hish, 24, of Scarborough was questioned and released following the shooting.

“The shooter, as well as the female passenger that he was with, have been cooperative with the investigation thus far,” Holmquist said.

Walmart was locked down for more than an hour while investigators collected evidence from the scene.

