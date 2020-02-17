Samantha Fortin scored 16 points and Jordan Grant added 15 as fourth-seeded Gray-New Gloucester pulled away from fifth-seeded Brunswick for a 50-38 win Monday night in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal.

Fortin got eight points in the second quarter, when Gray-New Gloucester (13-6) outscored Brunswick 14-4 to take a 27-17 halftime lead.

Eliza Hotham hit three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 11 points for the Patriots, who won the Class B state championship last year.

Logan Brown and Morgan Foster each scored 10 points for Brunswick (15-4), a regional finalist the previous three years.

MARSHWOOD 58, YORK 53: Kayla Goodwin scored 20 points, including four early in the fourth quarter, as the third-seeded Hawks (16-3) rallied past the sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal.

York led 42-41 entering the fourth, but Marshwood opened with an 11-2 run to take control. Goodwin and freshman Shelby Anderson each scored four points, and Lexi McGee hit a 3-pointer.

Clara Pavuk’s foul-line jumper with 2:28 left cut the deficit to 53-51, but Marshwood secured the win with five free throws down the stretch.

McGee finished with 11 points, and Casey Perry had nine.

York was led by Emily Rainforth with 16 points, Nina Howe with 12 and Pavuk with 10. Howe finished her career with 990 points.

FALMOUTH 44, KENNEBUNK 35: Junior guard Allison Cunningham hit seven foul shots in the final four minutes as the seventh-seeded Yachtsmen (12-7) completed an upset against the second-seeded Rams in a Class A South quarterfinal.

Falmouth took a 13-1 lead in the first quarter and never lost it, although Kennebunk made it close a couple times. Falmouth will play third-seeded Marshwood in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the Yachtsmen’s first trip to the regional semifinals since 2009.

Freshman Anna Turgeon led Falmouth with 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the second quarter and send Falmouth into the half leading 19-14. Cunningham followed with 11 points, including eight foul shots in the fourth quarter.

Kennebunk was led by Emily Archibald with 26 points.

The Rams pulled within three late in the third quarter, but Falmouth ran off the next seven points, aided by a Turgeon 3-pointer, to lead 33-23 going into the fourth. Kennebunk got no closer than seven after that.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 46, TEMPLE ACADEMY 26: Kaitlyn Jandreau scored 17 points, and the fourth-seeded Guardians (12-6) took control in the second half to win a Class D South quarterfinal over the No. 5 Bereans (8-11) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Seacoast outscored Temple 29-12 in the second half after leading 17-14 at halftime.

Ellie Leech chipped in with 11 points.

Hannah Hubbard scored 15 points for Temple.

GREENVILLE 59, NORTH HAVEN 14: The defending Class D South champions (17-2) got 27 points from Halle Pelletier and routed the No. 8 Hawks (6-12) in a regional quarterfinal in Augusta.

Morgan Noyes added 11 points and Jessica Pomerleau scored 10 points for top-seeded Greenville, which will play No. 4 Seacoast Christian (12-6) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 77, ASHLAND 22: Madison Russell scored 20 points to power the top-seeded Warriors (19-0) past the eighth-seeded Hornets (9-11) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

The Warriors led 17-2 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime. Makaelyn Porter finished with 15 points and Emma Nadeau had 12 for Southern Aroostook, which will play fourth-seeded Shead (13-6) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

