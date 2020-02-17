PORTLAND — The Portland Board of Public Education and Superintendent, Xavier Botana will hold a public forum on the district’s budget priorities for the 2020-21 school year from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at East End Community School.
The forum will be streamed live on Portland Public Schools’ Facebook page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Greater Portland Community Calendar: Feb. 19-29
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 10-17
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: Feb. 10-17
-
The Forecaster
City Council to discuss solar consortium opportunity
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 7-14