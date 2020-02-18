AUGUSTA — The glass slipper was crushed.

The 13th-seeded Richmond girls basketball team’s Cinderella run to the Class C South tournament ended abruptly Tuesday night, with No. 5 Old Orchard Beach rolling to a 45-24 win over the Bobcats in a regional quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center. Richmond never managed to score more than three points in any of the first three quarters and saw its season end with an 8-12 mark.

Old Orchard (15-5) will meet either No. 1 Winthrop or No. 9 Carrabec in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Bobcats earned their way to the Civic Center with an upset of No. 4 St. Dominic’s Academy in the preliminary round last week.

There was no such magic for Richmond on Tuesday after going nearly 14 minutes in the first half without a field goal. Old Orchard led 16-3 after one quarter and 26-6 at halftime.

Old Orchard Beach went on a 23-1 run in the first half to put Richmond in a deep hole almost at the outset.

Elise MacNair led Old Orchard Beach with 19 points. Shani Plante and Riley Fish each added six points for the Seagulls.

For Richmond, Bry Lancaster finished with 10 points. The Bobcats were handcuffed by 24 turnovers.

