Wed. 2/19 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 2/19 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Thur. 2/20 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 2/20 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee One City Center
Thur. 2/20 9 a.m. Public Health Division Community Forum 20 Myrtle St.
Thur. 2/20 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care TBA
Thur. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 2/24 8 a.m. Legislative Committee CH
Mon. 2/24 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 2/24 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 2/25 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee/Health & Human Services Committee CH
Tues. 2/25 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 2/25 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting CH
Wed. 2/26 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 129 Island Ave.
Wed. 2/26 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee CH
