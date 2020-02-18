Wed.  2/19  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  2/19  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Thur.  2/20  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  2/20  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  One City Center

Thur.  2/20  9 a.m.  Public Health Division Community Forum  20 Myrtle St.

Thur.  2/20  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care  TBA

Thur.  2/20  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  2/24  8 a.m.  Legislative Committee  CH

Mon.  2/24  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  2/24  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  2/25  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee/Health & Human Services Committee  CH

Tues.  2/25  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  2/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  CH

Wed.  2/26  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

Wed.  2/26  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  CH

