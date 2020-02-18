The Portland Public School system says it needs millions of dollars in order to finish four elementary school renovation projects that city voters approved three years ago.

In 2017, voters approved a $64 million ” Buildings for our Future” bond to renovate four of the city’s public elementary schools.

Three years later, only renovation work on one school, Lyseth, is on track to be completed. That project, which had to be scaled back to meet the projected cost of $17 million, should be finished in 2021. Rising construction cost are being blamed for the funding shortage, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Portland Public Schools.

If work on the three other schools – Longfellow, Reich and Presumpscot – were scaled back in the same manner that adjustments were made to the Lyseth project, the district would still need an additional $21 million, the statement said.

“Although construction cost increases were built into the initial projections of the four projects, the actual costs in today’s economy far exceed what was projected,” the statement said.

The School Board is planning to hold a workshop on the latest funding developments at its Feb. 25 meeting. No action is expected when the board meets at 6 p.m. at Casco Bay High School.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: