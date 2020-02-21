Doris Phillips

Doris Crashley Phillips died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at her home after a sustained period of declining health. “Dodie,” as she was affectionately known, was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on May 21, 1929, the daughter of Jack and Doris Crashley. She graduated from Ovenden College, Barrie, Ontario, where she was named Head Girl and attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

During the summer of 1949 she met her future husband on a blind date in Kennebunk Beach. They were married within the year on June 10, 1950. Following an initial stint in Seattle, Washington, Dodie and Brian relocated to Oakville, Ontario and started a family.

In the mid-1970s, Dodie and Brian made the big decision to not just ‘summer’ in Maine but to live there permanently. This dream was realized in 1978 with the construction of an innovative 95 percent self-sufficient energy residence, featuring solar heat and a windmill, saving a previously eroding cliff at the same time.

In 1988, Dodie along with her close friend, Daisy Arnold started “Keys to the Kitchen,” a specialty gift store she ran until the business was closed in 2016. She was an active supporter of the Animal Welfare Society and was intimately involved in fundraising for the preservation of Laudholm Farm now known as the Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

In 1991, Dodie, to the great joy of Brian, became an American citizen. An occasion noted on a personal level by a letter from President George H.W. Bush. Truth be told that while Dodie was an enthusiastic new American, she would want it known that she quietly always pulled for Canada in athletic competitions between the two countries.

She is predeceased by the love of her life, Brian Phillips, who died Oct. 18, 2016.

Dodie is survived by her children; two daughters, Wendy Barrett (Rod) of Vero Beach, Florida and Tracy (Tammy) Phillips (Barry Smith) of Kennebunk; two sons, Scott (Fern) of York, and Christopher (Kelli) of Rockville, Maryland, also by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family extends its deep and sincere appreciation to the caregivers for all of their loving and compassionate care during the last several years of Dodie’s life.

A celebration of life is being planned for this summer and will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel,

Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are gratefully encouraged to; Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME.

