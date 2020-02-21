KENNEBUNK – It was a big night for scouting in West Kennebunk. There was the annual Blue and Gold dinner, which marks the anniversary week of the birth of scouting – and there was another reason to celebrate too, as eight Cub Scouts left Pack 302 and crossed the bridge to Scout Troop 304.

Cubs, Scouts, and their families packed into the big dining at the Masonic Lodge in West Kennebunk on Feb. 13 where they enjoyed a spaghetti dinner and heard from their cub and scout masters.

And then they moved to another room, where the Cubs were awarded Arrow of Light pins before the crossover ceremony began.

Cubmaster David Sharp told the eight boys that all had met the criteria for the Arrow of Light award, which includes the motto “Building a Better World.”

“I wish you guys all the best of luck,” Sharp told Cub Scouts Shepard McCall, James Montgomery, Jack Blakemore, Ethan Pettyjohn, Jonah Murray, Evan Dube, Eli Norton and Sam Sharp.

The Cub Scouts were all Webelos, which means they must have completed the third grade or be 10 years old and be an active member of the den.

Scoutmaster Don Burgess conducted the cross over ceremony, where the boys walked over a wooden ‘bridge’ and were welcomed by waiting Scouts, who helped them remove their Cub neckerchiefs.

“I charge you to work hard so you will have much to give back,” Burgess said.

Proud family members shot video or took photos as the ceremony unfolded.

As the end, the new Scouts joined with their troop members. They all touched the Scout flag, and then recited the pledge.

Scouting was founded by Lieut. Robert Baden-Powell, a British cavalry officer, in 1908. The Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouts BSA, was founded on Feb. 8, 1910.

Back at the Blue and Gold dinner, a couple of new Scouts sat down to talk.

Sam Sharp said he got involved at the suggestion of his father, David, who became Cubmaster.

“I went to (scouting) camp and I really liked it,” said young Sharp.

James Montgomery said joining BSA is a family tradition.

“My uncle did it and my cousins,” he said. “It looked like it was really fun.”

Both boys said they love camping, and activities like stop motion, where they create videos with special effects, and whittling.

And how does it feel to have crossed the bridge from Cub to Scout?

“It feels pretty good,” said Montgomery.

