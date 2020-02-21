FALMOUTH – Ann Mayo Tilden Morton, 88, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away with her family beside her on February 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Sidney Tilden and Wanda Tapp and predeceased in death by her husband and life partner of 56 years, Dr. Donald Morton. Ann is survived by her daughters, Sandy of Yarmouth, Mary Ann Kasperson of West Haven, Conn., and son, Donald of Fairbanks, Alaska, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephew, Susan, Linnea, and Robert.

Ann was a passionate genealogist. She served as national vice regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was a life member of both the National Genealogical Society and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Private memorial services will be held in the future.

A special thank you to the dedicated and loving friends and staff at Oceanview and Foreside Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: The Holocaust and Human Rights

Center of Maine

46 University Drive

Augusta, ME

Call for links to PayPal or credit cards at 207-621-3530

