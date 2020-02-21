A 37-year-old Warren man is behind bars after police say he tried to strangle a woman and kicked her in the stomach while she was pregnant.

Those and other assaults are detailed in an affidavit filed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the Knox County court against Daniel Mochen.

Mochen was arrested Feb. 18 and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland on one charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, and three counts of domestic violence assault.

Bail was set at $2,500 cash during a hearing held Feb. 19 in the Knox County court. He remained in jail as of Thursday morning, Feb. 20.

According to the affidavit, the woman reported the assaults earlier this month to the Sheriff’s Office that had occurred last year. The woman told police that she decided to come forward because she was no longer living with Mochen.

In one incident, Mochen put his arm around her neck from behind and squeezed until she unable to breathe. After he released her, she turned on the recorder on her phone and he admitted to putting her in a headlock, according to the police report.

In another incident, he kicked her in the stomach twice after she told him that she was pregnant with his child, according to the report.

In another incident, he attempted to stab her in the face with a pen but got her in the leg instead but also hit her in the face, according to the affidavit.

The woman took photos of her injuries and provided them to police.

