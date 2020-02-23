SACO – Henry “Harry” Sullivan, 94, of Saco, passed away late Thursday evening on Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Andre Health Care Facility in Biddeford. He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 9, 1926, a son of Timothy and Delia (Twomey) Sullivan.

He graduated from Biddeford High School. Harry served his country in the United States Army, and was stationed in Italy.

He was employed by Sullivan’s Amaco and later by American Gas. Harry also worked McKenny and Heard Hardware and later Biddeford Hardware for several years.

He married his wife Helen in 1957.

His hobbies included working around his home and golfing. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.

He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Mourmouras) Sullivan on May 4, 2007. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Maureen Jariz, Michael Reilly and his wife Denise and Marlene Roy and her husband Roger; great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m.Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Harry’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an

expression of sympathy

are asked to consider donations to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US-1

Falmouth, ME 04105

