PORTLAND – Roy S. Haugen, 86, of South Portland passed away on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was the husband of Jane F (DesRoches) Haugen and they were married for 50 years.

He was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 10, 1933, the son of the late Hans A. and Elfrieda M. (Sattedal) Haugen. He grew up in South Portland, attending local area schools and graduated from South Portland High School. After High School, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years before being honorably discharged. He later went on to graduate from Indiana Technical Institute.

He served in the Maine State Legislature in the 1960s. He also worked as a bank manager for the former Canal Bank and as a salesperson for Georgia Pacific until his retirement in 1997.

When he retired he taught English as a second language, helped children to read, and donated much of his retirement to Mercy Hospital.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sister Nancy Haugen of Oldsmar, Fla., and several cousins in the country of Norway.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 29, 2020, 2 p.m., at the St Augustine’s Anglican Church located in the West Scarborough Methodist Church, 656 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations can made to:

The Salvation Army

