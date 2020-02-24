BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College men’s and women’s hockey team have qualified for the 2020 NESCAC Tournaments.

Both teams hit the road on Saturday. The Polar Bear will be the sixth seed and will head to upstate New York to play at third-seeded Hamilton in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m.

The Polar Bears (12-11-1, 8-9-1) won a pair of road games to conclude the regular season this past weekend and clinched a return to the NESCAC playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The two teams are meeting for the seventh time in the NESCAC Tournament. Hamilton (11-9-4, 10-6-2 NESCAC) won the most recent postseason meeting, a 4-2 victory in the 2017 quarterfinals. The teams split the regular-season series, with Bowdoin winning, 2-1, at home on Jan. 10 and the Continentals recording a 4-2 victory on Feb. 7.

Women’s hockey

The Bowdoin are the No. 7 seed and will travel north to play at second-seeded Colby in the quarterfinals, with faceoff slated for 3 p.m.

The Polar Bears (8-13-3, 4-11-1) return to the NESCAC Tournament after a one-year hiatus and are the seventh seed for the first time since 2016.

The second-seeded Mules (14-5-5, 9-3-4), who earned their highest-ever seed for the conference tourney, defeated the Polar Bears twice early in the season. Colby won the first game at Watson Arena in overtime, 2-1, and hung a 2-0 setback on Bowdoin on Nov. 23.

Bowdoin is 3-1 against Colby in the NESCAC Championship series, including a 4-2 win in the 2014 semifinals.

Squash

Bowdoin finished 20th in the nation at the College Squash National Tournament last weekend at Yale University.

The Polar Bears went 1-2 in the Walker Cup Division, bouncing back from a first-round loss to Wesleyan to defeat Hamilton on Saturday, 6-3, but falling to Dickinson, 7-2, in the consolation final Sunday.

Bowdoin ended its year with a record of 9-12.

After their loss to Wesleyan on Friday, Bowdoin dominated the top of the lineup against Hamilton on Saturday morning. The Polar Bears came out quickly and got 3-0 wins from Clio Bersani, Sophie Barber and Melissa Horan.

Bowdoin captured three more wins via 3-1 decisions courtesy of Caroline Glaser, Ursula Sze and Hannah Reiff to seal their third win over the Continentals this season.

The Polar Bears were only able to muster a pair of wins against Dickinson in their final match of the weekend on Sunday as Sze and Barber netted 3-0 victories.

The Bowdoin men’s squash team will compete at the CSA National Tournament this weekend at Harvard. Pairings will be announced this week.

Swimming

The Bowdoin men wrapped up the 2020 NESCAC Championship with a seventh-place finish.

The Polar Bears tallied 675 points over the four-day meet, 110 points ahead of eighth-place Middlebury.

Coleman Komishane battled for a 19th place finish in the 1,650 to begin the evening session on the final night. Leighton Mayers earned points in the 200 backstroke with a 15th place finish and 12 points for the Polar Bears.

Daniel Calder and Andrew Macdonald finished 11th and 12th in the 200 fly. Jean-Baptiste Andre was 18th in the event.

Bowdoin wrapped up the weekend with a sixth-place finish in the 400 free relay. Ted Mebust, Ethan O’Connor, Julian Abaldo and Macdonald combined for a time of 3:05.04.

Henry Isaacson tallied 397.90 points in the 3-meter final to secure fifth place.

