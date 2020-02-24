BATH — One resident was displaced following a fire at 607 High St. on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Bath Fire Captain Marc Wood said the fire started near a large bay window in one of the upstairs apartments around 1 p.m. Wood said the fire was accidental, but investigators couldn’t pinpoint how it started.

The three-unit building is located next door to Fisher Mitchell School.

Fisher Mitchell School notified parents about the fire at about 2:30 p.m.

Part of High Street was closed for about an hour.

The building houses faculty for Hyde School, a private boarding school whose campus is across the street. According to city assessment data, the building was built in 1880 and is valued at $504,600.

“Luckily everyone is OK,” said Hyde School President Laura Gauld.

The building is insured and Gauld said the employee who was displaced can stay at faculty housing on the Hyde School campus.

Firefighters from at least four towns responded.

