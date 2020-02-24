Wed. 2/26 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee CH
Wed. 2/26 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 129 Island Ave.
Thur. 2/27 4 p.m. Metro Board of Directors 114 Valley St.
Mon. 3/2 4 p.m. City Council Workshop CH
Mon. 3/2 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting CH
Tues. 3/3 5:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Memorial Selection Committee CH
Wed. 3/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 84 Free St.
Wed. 3/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 3/4 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committees Joint Meeting CH
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Public Meeting for Amethyst Lot Park Improvements 195 North St.
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Public Health Division Community Forum 195 North St.
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Back Cove West Storage Conduit Neighborhood Meeting PWD
