Wed.  2/26  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  CH

Wed.  2/26  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

Thur.  2/27  4 p.m.  Metro Board of Directors  114 Valley St.

Mon.  3/2  4 p.m.  City Council Workshop  CH

Mon.  3/2  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting  CH

Tues.  3/3  5:30 p.m.  Martin Luther King Memorial Selection Committee  CH

Wed.  3/4  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  84 Free St.

Wed.  3/4  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  3/4  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committees Joint Meeting  CH

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Public Meeting for Amethyst Lot Park Improvements  195 North St.

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Public Health Division Community Forum  195 North St.

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Back Cove West Storage Conduit Neighborhood Meeting  PWD

