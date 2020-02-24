STANDISH — Nomination papers are now available for SAD 6 school board seats.

There are at-large seats open for Buxton, Limington, Standish and Frye Island.

Nomination papers are available at the district’s central office or in each town’s local municipal office. The deadline to submit the papers to the appropriate town’s registrar of voters is March 10 by 2 p.m. The deadline to deliver the papers to the central office is March 26 by 4 p.m.

The election will be held on June 9.

