The proposal by Rep. John Andrews of Paris would create a new state law the legislator said in a statement would “prevent unauthorized drone spying on a person in their domicile where they have an expectation of privacy.”
Andrews is asking the state’s Legislative Council to allow his proposal to go through despite the fact a legislation deadline has passed. He said the law would establish penalties for people convicted of surveilling underage children.
The Legislative Council is expected to discuss whether to consider the proposal this session on Thursday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum scores 36 as Celtics down Trail Blazers, 118-106
-
Forecaster Sports
Cape boys continue surge, blank Yarmouth in quarterfinals
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s boys’ hockey roundup: Edward Little shuts out Biddeford in Class A prelim
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Rangers top Islanders in OT, 4-3
-
Business
Portland committee finalizes marijuana license proposal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.