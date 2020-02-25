FARMINGTON – Larry Lord of Jay, who was critically burned in a fatal propane explosion last September, has been transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, according to his family.

The 62-year-old supervisor of the LEAP Inc. building is credited with getting employees outside moments before the blast that took the life of Capt. Michael Bell and injured half a dozen other firefighters and himself on Sept. 16, 2019.

According to the GoFundMe page created by Lord’s family, he has been treated for burns over much of his body while at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“The journey is far from over, but great progress is being made,” wrote Courtney Webster of Jay, who organized the fundraiser.

Over the past several months, Lord’s condition has fluctuated between fair and serious.

The explosion happened soon after Lord and firefighters returned to the building, which had been evacuated, to find the source of leaking propane.

An investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal revealed that the explosion occurred after an underground propane line was severed when a hole was being drilled into the ground to install one of four bollards, or safety posts, near the building. The propane eventually leaked into the building. It has not been determined what triggered the explosion.

